Trenton woman transported to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing near Laredo

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton woman sustained moderate injuries when the pickup truck she drove failed to negotiate a curve and overturned three and a half miles northwest of Laredo on Friday, September 24.

Emergency medical services took 20-year-old Sidney Lynch to Wright Memorial Hospital.

The pickup traveled north on Route E before running off the right side of the road. The driver reportedly overcorrected, and the vehicle returned to the road. The pickup then skidded, traveled off the right side of the road again, struck an embankment, and overturned. The truck came to rest on its wheels.

The Patrol notes Lynch wore a seat belt and the pickup she drove was demolished.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

