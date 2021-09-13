Trenton woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing on Oklahoma Avenue

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton resident was hurt early Saturday afternoon in Trenton when the car she was driving was hit on the passenger side and overturned.

Fifty-three-year-old Rosalind Nichols was taken by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was 56-year-old Bart Thomas of Trenton, who wasn’t reported as injured.

The accident happened on Oklahoma Avenue at 16th Street as Nichols had been westbound on 16th Street and failed to yield as she was crossing Oklahoma Avenue. The passenger side of the car she was driving was hit by a sports utility vehicle driven by Thomas as he was southbound on Oklahoma Avenue. The car overturned and came to rest on its passenger side.

Police report Thomas was wearing a seat belt but Nichols was not. The car was towed from the scene because of disabling damage. Damage to the SUV was listed as minor.

