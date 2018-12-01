Trenton woman recognized by Missouri Community College Association

Cecilia Marsh of Trenton, Missouri was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for her service to North Central Missouri College and community colleges.

Cecilia received the 2018 Senior Service award at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This award is given annually to community college employees that have worked for their institution for 20 or more years. She is the Bookstore Director at North Central Missouri College. Along with leading the Bookstore, she also serves on various committees including strategic planning and Administrative Council.

“Cecilia is a valued member of our NCMC team,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “She keeps our Bookstore operating smoothly, and listens to our students to ensure the Bookstore is always meeting their needs.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.” Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.