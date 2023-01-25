Trenton woman pleads guilty to trespassing and littering

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, a Trenton resident pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.

On a plea agreement for 1st-degree trespass and the first offense of littering on January 9th, a sentence was suspended and Jennifer Lynn Kroger was placed on supervised probation for one year.

Conditions required by the court include that she maintains a minimum of 20 hours of employment or community service each week. She was ordered to donate $50 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs.

