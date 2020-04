A car struck a deer Tuesday night on Highway 6, five miles west of Galt.

Twenty-five-year-old Sierra Deane of Trenton was taken by a private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The car was westbound when a deer entered the highway, the car struck the deer, then traveled off the north side of Highway 6 in the crash just after 9 o’clock, east of the Route E junction.

Deane was not using a seat belt and vehicle damage was extensive.

