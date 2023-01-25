Trenton woman facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after having unsanitary living conditions

A Trenton woman faces charges related to allegedly having unsanitary living conditions for two children under the age of one.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Jenna Rose Clemens was arrested on January 24th. She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bond was set at $2,500 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services with SCRAM monitoring. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.

Court documents accuse Clemens of acting with criminal negligence in a manner that created a substantial risk to the health of the two children.

