Trenton woman faces several charges after arrest on Tuesday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 2nd on multiple charges.

Forty-four year old Stefanie Garma has been charged with felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine, or methamphetamine, and the misdemeanors of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; private peace disturbance; and peace disturbance, first offense.

Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on February 9th.

Court documents accuse Garma of possessing a glass smoking pipe and resisting detention by physical force or interference when Trenton Police Sergeant Matt Preston was attempting to make a lawful detention. She is also accused of causing alarm to others on private property of Chumbley’s by causing a disturbance and cursing.

