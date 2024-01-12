Trenton woman faces felony for stealing controlled substance

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of Stacy Renee Evans, a 50-year-old resident of Trenton, on charges of felony stealing a controlled substance or materials used in methamphetamine manufacturing. The arrest was carried out by the Trenton Police Department on January 11th.

According to official reports, Evans is accused of unlawfully taking fentanyl between November 21st and December 13th. The allegations specify that the substance was appropriated without the consent of its lawful owner, and with the intent to permanently deprive them of it.

Evans is currently being held on a bond set at $20,000, which is stipulated as cash only. She is scheduled to appear before the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on January 16th.