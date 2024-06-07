Trenton woman faces drug possession and paraphernalia charges

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Trenton woman on two felony charges.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 41-year-old Stacy Craig on June 7. She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only with North Missouri Court Services. Craig is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 11.

Craig is accused of possessing methamphetamine on June 6. She is also accused of possessing glass pipes and a spoon with residue, intending to use them to ingest, inhale, or otherwise introduce amphetamine, methamphetamine, or any of their analogues into the human body.

