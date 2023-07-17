Trenton woman extradited to Grundy County after failing to appear in court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton resident has been returned to Grundy County for a court appearance next month after waiving extradition from Kansas on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Brittany NiCole Roberts was arrested on July 10th in Leavenworth, Kansas, on a Grundy County warrant accusing her of failure to appear in circuit court. The case had been scheduled for October 13th of last year (2022), but online information shows she failed to appear in Division One of circuit court.

After pleading guilty in December of 2021, sentencing was suspended, and Roberts was placed on five years of supervised probation for an original charge of felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. She was accused in June of 2021 of acting with another person to knowingly conceal a controlled substance with the intent to impair its availability in the investigation.

Bond is set at $10,000 cash pending an August 10th appearance in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

