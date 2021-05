Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Trenton Police made an arrest stemming from a domestic disturbance on Sunday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shiane Marie Eason has been charged with domestic assault in the third degree. Bond is $5,000 cash pending an appearance on May 25th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court information notes a male member of the household sustained physical pain when he was clawed in the face, and his right shoulder was bitten.

