Trenton woman charged for threatening gas station customers

A Trenton woman has been charged with multiple offenses after allegedly threatening to kill customers at a gas station on May 10th.

Jennifer Ann Kelley, 33, faces charges of third-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Additionally, she has been charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree property damage involving law enforcement or a relative, both misdemeanors. Her bond was set at $75,000 cash only, with North Missouri Court Services and GPS electronic monitoring.

According to a probable cause statement, Kelley threatened customers at Main Stop by making gun gestures with her hands. She allegedly threw an energy drink at Trenton Police Officer Bryan Roberts, kicked him in the hand, and spit in the patrol vehicle.

