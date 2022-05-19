Trenton woman arrested on probation violation warrant

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on a probation violation.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 41-year-old Lori Anne Pennington on May 19. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.

Pennington’s original charges were felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and misdemeanor driving while revoked or suspended involving a second or third offense. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident in April 2021.