Trenton woman arrested for failure to appear

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman Tuesday on failure to appear on two felony charges.

Forty-four-year-old Miriah Butler’s bonds total $50,000 cash only, and her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court August 9th.

Butler was originally charged with distribution, delivery, manufacture, production, or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, or produce a controlled substance as well as third-degree assault—third or subsequent offense.

Court documents accuse her of distributing methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Rural Street in Trenton as well as causing physical injury to an adult family or household member, knowing he would regard such conduct as offensive.

Court documents say Butler plead guilty and was convicted of domestic assault in Johnson County Circuit Court in October 2010 as well as in Grundy County Circuit Court in January 2016.

