Trenton woman arrested on drug and passing bad check allegations

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on drug-related and passing bad check charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Josy Simmons has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid as well as the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of passing a bad check.

Bond on the drug-related charges is $15,000 cash or corporate surety and bond on the remaining charges is $1,050 cash only. Simmons is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court July 9th.

Court documents accuse her of possessing methamphetamine as well as a glass pipe with the intent to use it to inject, inhale, or otherwise introduce a controlled substance into the body.

Simmons is also accused of passing bad checks drawn upon the Citizens Bank and Trust payable to Hy-Vee for $51.02 and Trenton BP in the amount of $42.34 and $90.00 knowing they would not be paid.