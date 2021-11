Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on November 2 for allegedly failing to appear in court.

Twenty-one year old Keylee Erika Vestal’s original charge was felony first degree harassment, stemming from an alleged incident in July of 2018.

Vestak’s bond is $2,500 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court November 4, 2021.

