Trenton woman accused of driving while intoxicated after crashing on Highway 6

Local News June 23, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Trenton resident was taken to a hospital following an accident late Thursday night when the vehicle she was driving went off Highway 6 in Daviess County three miles southwest of Jamesport.

Forty-five-year-old Michelle Kenyon of Trenton received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Liberty Hospital. 

A trooper said Kenyon was eastbound when her sports utility vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went across the westbound lane, and off the north side of Highway 6 where it struck a fence.

The SUV was extensively damaged, and the report noted she was using a seat belt.

The highway patrol accused Michelle Kenyon of driving while intoxicated, as well as careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was released for medical treatment.

Post Views: 1,831
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.