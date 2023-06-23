Trenton woman accused of driving while intoxicated after crashing on Highway 6

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton resident was taken to a hospital following an accident late Thursday night when the vehicle she was driving went off Highway 6 in Daviess County three miles southwest of Jamesport.

Forty-five-year-old Michelle Kenyon of Trenton received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Liberty Hospital.

A trooper said Kenyon was eastbound when her sports utility vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went across the westbound lane, and off the north side of Highway 6 where it struck a fence.

The SUV was extensively damaged, and the report noted she was using a seat belt.

The highway patrol accused Michelle Kenyon of driving while intoxicated, as well as careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was released for medical treatment.

