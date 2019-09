Trenton VFW Post 919 will hold a meal to raise funds to remodel and refurbish the VFW Hall.

The meal will be served at the hall at 919 Washington Street September 25, 2019, from 11 to 1 o’clock.

The menu will include fish, pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, and cake with a cost of $10.00 per plate.

