Trenton VFW Post to present talk on World War II casualties at flag raising ceremony

Trenton VFW Post 919 will talk about World War Two casualties at a flag raising ceremony in Trenton on Memorial Day.

The Grundy County Museum will host the ceremony at the Baker School May 31st at 10 o’clock in the morning.

The names will be read of Grundy County residents killed in action in World War Two, Desert Storm, and Vietnam. There will also be a rifle salute.

Chairs will be put out near the Baker School May 31st, and the road will be closed during the flag raising.

The museum is expected to open to the public after the ceremony.

