Trenton VFW Post 919 to host recognition ceremony

Trenton VFW Post 919 is planning a recognition ceremony for veterans of Desert Storm/Desert Shield and Operation Iraqi Freedom/New Dawn.

The date and time are to be announced by VFW officials, however, the local ceremony at the armory is to include the presentation of a medal, medallion, and a certificate.

Veterans who participated in either or both conflicts are asked to contact Trenton VFW Commander Tony Ralston at 359 3198. Veterans will need to obtain a form of eligibility that can be filled out and returned to Ralston in care of the VFW Post at Box 441 in Trenton.

The deadline to turn in forms is September 14th.