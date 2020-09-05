VFW Post 919 of Trenton will honor local and national prisoners of war and those missing in action. The public is invited to attend the recognition in front of the Baker School in Trenton on the morning of September 18th at 10 o’clock.

Attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 protocol, wear masks, and bring lawn chairs for social distancing.

Event organizer Tony Ralston says Grundy County has had 20 POWs and/or MIAs since World War 2.

The National League of POW/MIA Families website says the first POW/MIA Recognition Day in the United States was held in 1979. The day honors those returned and those still missing and unaccounted for from the nation’s wars.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares