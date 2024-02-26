Trenton VFW Post 919 hosts veteran events in March

Share To Your Social Network

Two dates in early March will have the Veterans Service officer available in Trenton to assist veterans with their paperwork and/or answer questions.

These dates are Friday, March 1, and Monday, March 4.

The officer will be at the VFW Post 919 in Trenton from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on both dates.

This Friday at the VFW Hall, a representative from the Missouri Veterans Commission will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a vet center counselor will be there Friday from noon until everyone is seen. To make an appointment with the counselor, call 660-359-2078.

