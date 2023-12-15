Trenton Utility Committee, Trenton City Council to meet on Tuesday

The Trenton Utility Committee will meet before a special Trenton City Council meeting on December 19th. Both meetings will be at the Trenton City Hall.

Department reports will be shared at the Utility Committee meeting at 4:30. The agenda also includes a review of monthly financial reports and the Utility Director’s Report.

City attorney and city prosecutor proposals will be discussed at the special Trenton City Council meeting on December 19th at 5:30. The agenda also includes pay for the Water and Sewer Distribution Department.