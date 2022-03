Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities will hold a meeting on Tuesday night, March 22, at 6 pm.

The public meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall and available via Zoom. Contact city hall for the Zoom ID.

The agenda includes reports from the TMU departments and utility director; along with the review of monthly financial reports.

