The Trenton Utility Committee is set to discuss setting maximum limits on Trenton Municipal Utilities’ cash reserves. The meeting is scheduled at Trenton City Hall on January 16 at 4:30 p.m.

The agenda also includes items such as the review of reciprocating internal combustion engine certification testing, catalyst purchases, and cleaning processes, the rehabilitation of the 2400-volt Area 1, and a mutual aid agreement with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.