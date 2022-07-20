Trenton Utility Committee reviews projects at Tuesday meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utility projects and activities were reviewed Tuesday evening during a committee meeting at city hall. Duane Urich was the only Trenton Utility Committee member to attend the meeting so there wasn’t a quorum.

Among reports from Utility Director Ron Urton, the reservoir pump station is under contract. A preliminary engineering report has been sent to the department of natural resources for review of proposed modifications to the water plant clarifier. Urton noted the 17th street water main replacement project is complete which preceded the recent asphalting of 17th street. Design work begins for a 10th and Oklahoma water main project.

At the sewer treatment plant, Urton said officials are waiting on technical support for a bar screen speed issue. He has reported adjustments were made to a chlorine pump to address a vaporization issue and TMU will continue to monitor it. A four-inch water meter has been delivered to the sewer treatment plant but is yet to be installed. Urton said a manhole at 7th and Van Buren has been installed. He reported the lining of 21-inch sewer pipes is moving forward as the lines are being cleaned and video-taped.

Urton reiterated the long, lead time, being experienced with materials and parts. Electric and water meters for the automated metering infrastructure may take six to eight months. Piping materials for the reservoir pump station are 40 weeks, and pumps from 12 to 16 weeks. He noted prices are rising for materials–perhaps two to four times more than usual. Urton reported purchase power costs are rising due to market demand, reductions at coal plants, and rising prices for natural gas.

TMU is starting to develop an inventory of the lead pipes in the city as Urton described EPA as “pushing this issue”. It’ll be a mandated expense for the utility with the inventory due by October 2024.

Letters have been sent about getting backflow preventer test certifications turned into TMU. Urton explained the Missouri department of natural resources requires Trenton Municipal to have a backflow preventer, certification program.

TMU department heads also participated in the meeting with their reports.