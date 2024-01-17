Trenton Utility Committee releases meeting agenda for Jan. 18 meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Utility Committee is scheduled to convene on January 18th to deliberate on setting maximum limits for Trenton Municipal Utilities’ cash reserves. The meeting is slated to take place at Trenton City Hall at 4:30 p.m. This meeting had previously been postponed from January 16th due to a lack of a quorum.

Among the items on the agenda for the January 18th Utility Committee meeting are:

Reviewing reciprocating internal combustion engine certification testing.

Evaluating catalysts purchase and cleaning.

Addressing the 2400-volt Area 1 rehabilitation.

Discussing a Missouri Public Utility Alliance mutual aid agreement.

