Trenton Utility Committee presented reports on water plant modifications and new electric meters for advanced metering infrastructure

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Reports were presented Tuesday evening, January 17th at the Trenton Utility Committee meeting held at Trenton City Hall.

Utility Director Ron Urton reported notice has been given to the company hired by the city council to do the clarifier modification project at the Trenton water treatment plant. The project will update components of the build built in the 1960s. Once the city receives documents from Irvinbuilt Constructors, Urton said the council will be asked to authorize the mayor to sign the contract.

Urton also reported construction is complete at the reservoir pump station which included work on the foundation, the under-slab piping, the floor slab, the exterior walls, and the roof.

The water distribution crew continues to fill out the data for the government-requested lead service line inventory.

The city received another shipment of advanced metering infrastructure so the electric department crew has been installing them. Comptroller Rosetta Marsh said TMU currently is up to 2,515 new electric meters for the Tantalus remote read system. Approximately 655 more meters are to be swapped out over the next two years.

TMU officials are beginning to work on capital and operating budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year which starts May 1.

Temperatures in the few days before Christmas dropped below zero in Trenton. Utility Director Urton said the Missouri Public Utility Alliance bill was 42 percent higher than the previous month because of that cold weather period which was December 21 through December 25.

Related