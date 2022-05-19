Trenton Utility Committee presented reports on financial data, EPA requirements, and applications for lineman

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Financial reports and other matters were discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting of the committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities. None of the reports required any action by the Trenton City Council’s utility committee.

Comptroller Rosetta Marsh discussed financial losses for April in the electric, water, and wastewater categories. But she mentioned year-to-date net revenues, as of the close of the fiscal year on April 30, show overall gains. It was a net gain of $430,456 in the electric fund, a net gain of $445,190 in the water category, and a net gain of $696,892 in the wastewater or sewer fund.

All the net revenues and net gains are calculated after determining equipment depreciation in each of the departments. Total cash on hand as of April 30th, collectively, amounts to $8,892,108. TMU investments top $2,720,003. The year-to-date TMU cash balance, overall, increased by $804,124. Comptroller Marsh said each fund was operating within budgeted amounts. The financial report also identifies restricted funds in electric and wastewater departments which are tied to specific purposes and/or debt payments.

A new EPA requirement is to make a list of the lead service lines. Utility Director Ron Urton said the inventory of such pipelines is due by October 2024. Water Department Supervisor Steve Reid reported lead samples are to be collected next month at 40 participating households in Trenton with results to be analyzed by a lab to determine the extent of lead that may be present.

Electric Distribution Supervisor Brad Griffin is accepting applications for a lineman. Griffin reported an apprentice lineman (who with schooling or prior experience) is leaving TMU to take a job with another utility where wages are higher. He told the Utility committee when asked, there have been five applications.

Urton reported Trenton has sent letters about getting backflow preventer test certifications turned into TMU. Urton said the Department of Natural Resources requires Trenton Municipal to have a backflow preventer certification program.

Urton stated the sewer department is working to install a manhole at 7th and Van Buren to replace an old metal manhole and improve connections to the sewer main.

The water distribution crew continues to work on the 17th Street water main replacement which is between Pleasant Plain and Princeton Road. This project is to be finished before the street overlay work is done.