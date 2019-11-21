Trenton Utility Committee chooses ceramic tile for water treatment plant floor

The Trenton Utility Committee voted on Tuesday evening to go with ceramic tile for the water treatment plant floor.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the old tile floor was going to have to be sealed, and it had asbestos. The treatment to seal the floor and for vinyl tile would have been more expensive than the ceramic tile where mortar could be used. The ceramic tile is supposed to be more durable and requires less maintenance.

The ceramic tile will be a little more than a $10,000 increase in the estimated project cost. The floor sealing option would have been more than a $13,000 increase.

The Utility Committee’s action will not go on to the Trenton City Council, and the work on the water treatment plant floor is to be completed in January.

