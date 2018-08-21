Trenton Utility Committee, Administrative Committee to meet tonight

Two committees have meetings scheduled Tonight (Tuesday) at the Trenton City Hall.

The Administrative Committee meets at 6 o’clock with an agenda that includes a review of a proposal to rent the south hangar at the Trenton airport, a review of a revised pool ordinance and review of the current trash service contract. The committee also is slated to discuss having a part-time nuisance officer.

The Utility Committee meets at 7 o’clock Tuesday night with an agenda that includes a report from the utility director and discussion of the “Black Start” project.

Both meetings are open to the public. The two committees include members of the Trenton City Council.

