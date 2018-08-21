Trenton Utility Committee, Administrative Committee to meet tonight

Local News August 21, 2018August 21, 2018 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri

Two committees have meetings scheduled Tonight (Tuesday) at the Trenton City Hall.

The Administrative Committee meets at 6 o’clock with an agenda that includes a review of a proposal to rent the south hangar at the Trenton airport, a review of a revised pool ordinance and review of the current trash service contract. The committee also is slated to discuss having a part-time nuisance officer.

The Utility Committee meets at 7 o’clock Tuesday night with an agenda that includes a report from the utility director and discussion of the “Black Start” project.

Both meetings are open to the public. The two committees include members of the Trenton City Council.

