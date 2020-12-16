Trenton Utility Committee addresses tree trimming, transformer replacement

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Transformer replacement and tree trimming were discussed at December 15th’s Trenton Utility Committee meeting.

City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton reports the electric department crew is working with RS Electric Utility this week to replace the main transformer at the south substation. He says power will not have to be shut off during the replacement. Crews can transfer electricity to the other two substations without interruption.

The tree trimming contractor for the electric department, Asplundh, will start work the week of December 28th or January 4th.

Related