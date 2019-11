Trenton will host the Missouri Municipal League Northwest Regional Meeting Thursday.

The meeting at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus at 6 o’clock will feature Attorney Ivan Schraeder with the Schraeder Law Firm of Saint Louis presenting on Medical Marijuana Implications for Employment.

Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks, Councilmembers Cathie Smith and Larry Crawford, City Administrator Ron Urton, and City Clerk Cindy Simpson will attend.

