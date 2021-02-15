Trenton to activate Emergency Snow Route Ordinance at midnight

The city of Trenton will activate its emergency snow route ordinance at midnight to help the street crew clear snow from designated routes.
This is the first activation of the snow route ordinance since January 27th. So far this month, Trenton has collectively received a total of ten and four-tenths inches of snow. Measurable snow has occurred on six of the past ten days. Signs are posted on 16 streets designated for snow routes.
The streets in Trenton included in the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance are:
- Seventh and Eighth streets from Jefferson Street to Monroe Street
- Ninth Street from Main Street to Cedar Street
- Tenth Court from Tinsman Avenue to Haliburton Street
- Tenth Street from Cedar Street to Haliburton
- Eleventh and Twelfth streets from Cedar to Tinsman Avenue
- Thirteenth Street from Cedar Street to Main
- Thirteenth from Mable to Tinsman
- Seventeenth Street from Main to Harris Avenue
- Haliburton from 10th Street to Tinsman
- Iowa Boulevard from 10th Street south
- Mable Street from Tinsman to 17th Street
- Main from Fourth Street to 17th Street
- Tinsman from Main to Lulu Street
- Washington Street from Seventh Street to Haliburton.
The ordinance states motor vehicles are prohibited from parking along those streets between the hours of 12 midnight and 7 o’clock tomorrow morning.
Violators are subject to have their vehicles towed at the expense of the owner and/or operator.