Trenton to activate Emergency Snow Route Ordinance at midnight

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The city of Trenton will activate its emergency snow route ordinance at midnight to help the street crew clear snow from designated routes.

This is the first activation of the snow route ordinance since January 27th. So far this month, Trenton has collectively received a total of ten and four-tenths inches of snow. Measurable snow has occurred on six of the past ten days. Signs are posted on 16 streets designated for snow routes.

The streets in Trenton included in the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance are:

Seventh and Eighth streets from Jefferson Street to Monroe Street

Ninth Street from Main Street to Cedar Street

Tenth Court from Tinsman Avenue to Haliburton Street

Tenth Street from Cedar Street to Haliburton

Eleventh and Twelfth streets from Cedar to Tinsman Avenue

Thirteenth Street from Cedar Street to Main

Thirteenth from Mable to Tinsman

Seventeenth Street from Main to Harris Avenue

Haliburton from 10 th Street to Tinsman

Iowa Boulevard from 10 th Street south

Mable Street from Tinsman to 17 th Street

Main from Fourth Street to 17 th Street

Tinsman from Main to Lulu Street

Washington Street from Seventh Street to Haliburton.

The ordinance states motor vehicles are prohibited from parking along those streets between the hours of 12 midnight and 7 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Violators are subject to have their vehicles towed at the expense of the owner and/or operator.

Related