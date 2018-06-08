Trenton teens hurt when ATV is struck from behind east of Brimson

Two teenage boys from Trenton were injured Thursday night when, according to the Highway Patrol, the ATV they were riding on was struck from behind by another vehicle at 8:25 four miles east of Brimson.

Taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton were the operator of the all-terrain vehicle, 14-year-old Riley Rorebeck, and his passenger, 15-year-old Garit Leeper. Both were ejected from the ATV when it overturned after it was struck from behind.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for Rorebeck and serious for Leeper, neither boy was using safety equipment while riding the ATV. The patrol reports 22-year-old Kyle Peery of Jamesport was driving the sports utility vehicle that struck the ATV and he was not reported injured.

The ATV made a turn from Northwest 40th Street onto Northwest 50th Street when the westbound SUV struck the rear of the all-terrain vehicle. The ATV was demolished as it came to rest on its top off the south side of the road. Moderate damage was noted to the sports utility vehicle.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the accident scene.

