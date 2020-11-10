Trenton teenagers injured in Mercer County crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two young men with Trenton addresses were injured Monday afternoon when a pickup struck loose gravel and traveled off Harmonica Road four miles south of Princeton. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver, 18-year-old Gideon Stutzman received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene, while the passenger, 17-year-old David Swartzentruber, was listed with moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Neither man was using a seat belt and the pickup was demolished in the wreck at 3:50 pm on Monday.

