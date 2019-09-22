Trenton teenager injured in Randolph County crash

Residents of Trenton and Moberly were injured on Saturday afternoon when a car hit a pickup truck at an intersection at Cairo in Randolph County.

Eighteen-year-old Elizabeth Tredway of Trenton was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries. The driver of the car, a 16-year old Moberly teenager, was taken by private vehicle to Moberly Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Tredway was a passenger in a pickup driven by 19-year old James Knight of Trenton who was not reported hurt. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 63 and

Route Z as the westbound car driven by the juvenile from Moberly was crossing Highway 63, failed to yield, and hit the southbound pickup operated by Knight.

Damage to both vehicles was described as moderate. The patrol reports Elizabeth Tredway was the only person wearing a seat belt.

The patrol no longer releases the names of juveniles in traffic accidents.

