Trenton teenager hurt in Saturday crash; driver accused of being intoxicated

A Trenton teenager was hurt Saturday evening when a pickup truck overturned northwest of Trenton.

Seventeen-year-old Tierney Doolittle was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. She was a passenger in a pickup operated by 18-year-old Jonathan Huber-Bethards of Trenton who was not reported hurt.

The accident happened at Northwest Crane Lane and Northwest 22nd Avenue as the pickup was southbound on Northwest 22nd Avenue when the driver lost control, the vehicle went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned coming to rest on its top.

The pickup was extensively damaged and the patrol reported Huber-Bethards was wearing a seat belt, however, Doolittle was not.

Huber-Bethards was accused of being a minor visibly intoxicated.