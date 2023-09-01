Trenton teenager escapes injury in three-car pileup at northbound mile marker 54 on Interstate 35

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A multi-vehicle accident occurred on Northbound I-35 at Mile Marker 54, resulting in one person being transported to the hospital and three cars being towed from the scene. The accident took place on September 1, 2023, at approximately 2:11 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Corporal. V.R. McBride of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred as a 2023 Nissan Sentra, driven by Mark D. Holmstrom, 54, of Shawnee, KS, slowed for traffic. A 2023 Mazda CX5, driven by Elisabeth M. Poock, 19, of Ankeny, IA, was unable to slow down in time and struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by Zachary A. Lawrence, 18, of Trenton. The impact forced the 2018 Nissan Sentra into the 2023 Nissan Sentra.

Holmstrom sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Cameron EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph for treatment.

Both the 2018 Nissan Sentra and the 2023 Mazda CX5 suffered total damage and were towed by Scotty’s Towing. The 2023 Nissan Sentra sustained extensive damage and was towed by Legacy Towing. All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Corporal. McBride was assisted at the scene by Sgt. L.M. Newman, Corporal. J.P. Lynch, and the Cameron Police Department.

Related