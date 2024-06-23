Trenton teenager charged with assault, burglary, property damage

Share To Your Social Network

A Trenton resident is facing three felony charges in Grundy County after allegedly entering a residence, assaulting an individual, and damaging a vehicle on June 19.

Eighteen-year-old Carli Beth Hendricks has been charged with second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and first-degree property damage. Her bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

According to a probable cause statement, Hendricks was asked to leave a residence multiple times after entering and allegedly pulling out chunks of a victim’s hair. Additionally, she is accused of using a wooden two-by-four to damage the windshield, side windows, and passenger mirror of a vehicle. The damages are estimated to cost $854.49.

