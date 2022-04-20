Trenton teenager arrested on vehicle theft allegation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on April 19th who allegedly stole a motor vehicle earlier this month.

Nineteen-year-old Tyler Allen turned himself in on the felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash only. Special conditions include being supervised by North Missouri Court Services if a bond is posted, and not having contact with the victim or victims. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 26th.

Allen is accused of appropriating a motor vehicle owned by Kaitlyn Owen on April 6, 2022, without consent.