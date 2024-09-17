Trenton students to perform in Northwest Missouri All-District Choir

Ten students from Trenton High School have been selected to join the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir. The selection process, which took place on September 14th, involved sightreading, identifying key signatures, and performing a solo. These students will perform with the choir at Platte City High School on October 26th.

While at the event, juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to audition for the Missouri All-State Choir.

Selected Students:

Samuel Ledbetter

Isaac Bonta

Garrison Otto

Brayden Bell

Brennen Henricks

Evelyn Mehrhoff

Kaytee Wright

Shelby Romesburg

Brooklyn Farris

Zaylea Phillips

