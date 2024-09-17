Trenton students to perform in Northwest Missouri All-District Choir

Local News September 17, 2024September 17, 2024 KTTN News
Trenton High School or THS Choir News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

Ten students from Trenton High School have been selected to join the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir. The selection process, which took place on September 14th, involved sightreading, identifying key signatures, and performing a solo. These students will perform with the choir at Platte City High School on October 26th.

While at the event, juniors and seniors will have the opportunity to audition for the Missouri All-State Choir.

Selected Students:

  • Samuel Ledbetter
  • Isaac Bonta
  • Garrison Otto
  • Brayden Bell
  • Brennen Henricks
  • Evelyn Mehrhoff
  • Kaytee Wright
  • Shelby Romesburg
  • Brooklyn Farris
  • Zaylea Phillips

 

Ten THS students chosen for all district choir fall 2024
back row (l-r): Samuel Ledbetter, Isaac Bonta, Garrison Otto, Brayden Bell, Brennen Henricks. Front row (l-r): Evelyn Mehrhoff Kaytee Wright, Shelby Romesburg, Brooklyn Farris. Not pictured: Zaylea Phillips.
Post Views: 84

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com