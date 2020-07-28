Trenton students participate in virtual FCCLA National Leadership Conference

Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School students participated in the FCCLA National Leadership Conference virtually on July 7th-9th, 2020.

The National Leadership Conference was originally set to be held in Washington, DC. The change to a virtual platform comes due to the evolving COVID-19 health crisis. The mission of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is to promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education. Focusing on the multiple roles of family members, wage earner, and community leader, members develop skills for life through character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation.

STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition) is an FCCLA program of competitive events designed to recognize individuals and chapters for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and occupational preparation.

The following students from Trenton Middle School competed in the National Leadership Conference in the corresponding events: Jacob Horton – Career Investigation – Level 1 – Silver; Colton Hammond – Career Investigation – Level 1 – Silver; Kali Burchett and Reece Weldon – Food Innovations – Level 1 – Silver; Mirena King, Baylee McCullough, and Jena Hunter – Interpersonal Communications – Level 1 – Silver; Barbara Eugenio and Alhanna Milazzo – Nutrition and Wellness – Level 1– Silver; Avery Clark, Kaegen Croy, and Arianna Ortega- Repurpose and Redesign- level 1 – Silver; Katelyn Clark and Abby Simpson – Sustainability Challenge- Level 1 – Silver.

Representing Trenton High School in the National Leadership Conference, Eliana Cowling received a Silver in the Entrepreneurship – Level 2 event.

This was the first-ever virtual FCCLA National Leadership Conference. Students had the opportunity to listen to keynote speakers, explore a virtual EXPO, participate in online breakout sessions, and networking events.

The students in-person in 2020-2021 hoping to travel to the FCCLA National Leadership Conference that will be held in Nashville, TN in 2021.

Advisors from the Trenton FCCLA chapters are Rachel Ferry, THS, and Suzi Beck, TMS.

