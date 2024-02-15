Trenton students excel in Area 2 FFA proficiency awards

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton High School had six students win first place in various categories during last night’s FFA Area Two Proficiency judging. By taking first place, each is a qualifier for the state competitions.

Those taking top honors in area competition are Milo Simpson in Beef Production Placement; Cade Claycomb in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship; Katelyn Clark in Diversified Ag Production; Abby Simpson in Diversified Livestock Production; Seth Doolittle in Turf Grass Management; and Emma Roberts in Vegetable Production.

THS students also participated in 13 other proficiency categories at the area level.

Cade Claycomb was named the Area Two Star Farmer and will advance to the Missouri State FFA Convention. Claycomb was selected based on his Supervised Agriculture Experience project, involvement with the FFA, and an interview. He’ll be one of 16 candidates statewide to interview for the title of Missouri State Star Farmer.

Here are the 2024 Trenton FFA Area 2 Proficiency Award Winners:

Proficiency Area Name Placing at Area Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication Tyler Dixon 2nd Place Ag Processing Abby Simpson 2nd Place Ag Sales- Placement Kaleb McCallon Area Participant Beef Production- Entrepreneurship Tyler Dixon Area Participant Beef Production- Placement Milo Simpson 1st Place- State Qualifier Dairy Production – Entrepreneurship Cade Claycomb 1st Place- State Qualifier Diversified Ag Production Katelyn Clark 1st Place- State Qualifier Diversified Livestock Production Abby Simpson 1st Place- State Qualifier Diversified Crop Production –Entrepreneurship Emma Roberts 2nd Place Fiber and Oil Crop Production Abbye Johnson 3rd Place Food Service Reece Weldon Area Participant Grain Production Abbye Johnson 2nd Place Landscape Management Bradyn Sager 3rd Place Poultry Production Baylee McCullough Area Participant Sheep Production Ayra Meeker 2nd Place Small Animal Production and Care Jena Hunter 2nd Place Swine Production – Entrepreneurship Kinze Hanson Area Participant Turf Grass Management Seth Doolittle 1st Place- State Qualifier Vegetable Production Emma Roberts 1st Place- State Qualifier

This year’s proficiency awards underscore the diverse talents and hard work of Trenton FFA members, as they excel in various sectors of agriculture. Their achievements not only showcase individual commitment but also highlight the chapter’s dedication to fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders.

