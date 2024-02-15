Trenton students excel in Area 2 FFA proficiency awards

February 15, 2024
Trenton High School had six students win first place in various categories during last night’s FFA Area Two Proficiency judging. By taking first place, each is a qualifier for the state competitions.

Those taking top honors in area competition are Milo Simpson in Beef Production Placement; Cade Claycomb in Dairy Production Entrepreneurship; Katelyn Clark in Diversified Ag Production; Abby Simpson in Diversified Livestock Production; Seth Doolittle in Turf Grass Management; and Emma Roberts in Vegetable Production.

THS students also participated in 13 other proficiency categories at the area level.

Cade Claycomb was named the Area Two Star Farmer and will advance to the Missouri State FFA Convention. Claycomb was selected based on his Supervised Agriculture Experience project, involvement with the FFA, and an interview. He’ll be one of 16 candidates statewide to interview for the title of Missouri State Star Farmer.

Here are the 2024 Trenton FFA Area 2 Proficiency Award Winners:

Proficiency AreaNamePlacing at Area
Ag Mechanics Design and FabricationTyler Dixon2nd Place
Ag ProcessingAbby Simpson2nd Place
Ag Sales- PlacementKaleb McCallonArea Participant
Beef Production- EntrepreneurshipTyler DixonArea Participant
Beef Production- PlacementMilo Simpson1st Place- State Qualifier
Dairy Production – EntrepreneurshipCade Claycomb1st Place- State Qualifier
Diversified Ag ProductionKatelyn Clark1st Place- State Qualifier
Diversified Livestock ProductionAbby Simpson1st Place- State Qualifier
Diversified Crop Production –EntrepreneurshipEmma Roberts2nd Place
Fiber and Oil Crop ProductionAbbye Johnson3rd Place
Food ServiceReece WeldonArea Participant
Grain ProductionAbbye Johnson2nd Place
Landscape ManagementBradyn Sager3rd Place
Poultry ProductionBaylee McCulloughArea Participant
Sheep ProductionAyra Meeker2nd Place
Small Animal Production and CareJena Hunter2nd Place
Swine Production – EntrepreneurshipKinze HansonArea Participant
Turf Grass ManagementSeth Doolittle1st Place- State Qualifier
Vegetable ProductionEmma Roberts1st Place- State Qualifier

 

This year’s proficiency awards underscore the diverse talents and hard work of Trenton FFA members, as they excel in various sectors of agriculture. Their achievements not only showcase individual commitment but also highlight the chapter’s dedication to fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders.

