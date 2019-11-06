Trenton students to participate in All-District Band

Several Trenton High School and Middle School students were selected for the All-District Bands following auditions in Saint Joseph Saturday.

Trenton Director of Bands Ethan Stewart reports sophomore trumpet player Trager Leeper was named as 11th chair and freshman clarinet Connor Campbell 13th chair for the All-District Honor Band.

Senior clarinet player Mackenzie Klinginsmith and junior tenor saxophone Amanda Parrack were chosen as All-District Honor Band alternates and first chair in the All-District Concert Band.

Leeper, Campbell, Klinginsmith, and Parrack are eligible to audition for the All-State Band December 7th.

Sophomore flute player Mari Atup was selected as the seventh chair in the All-District Concert Band.

Eighth-grade trombone player Victor Markell was named as the third chair, eighth-grade clarinet Shayla Chapman eighth chair, and seventh-grade tuba Josh Truitt honorable mention for the Junior High All-District Band.

The All-District Band performance will be held at the Platte County High School in Platte City on December 14, 2019.

