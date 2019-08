Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports a street will be closed twice during the month of September.

Trenton Street will be closed from JFK to 10th Street for the Fourth Annual Quinn Memorial Fun Run and 5K the morning of September 21st. An officer will lead the event, which starts at 8 o’clock.

That section of Trenton Street will be closed a second time for the Saint Columban Fall Festival on September 22nd from 11 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.