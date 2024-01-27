Trenton Spelling Bee champions announced for grades five to eight

January 27, 2024
Spelling Bee news graphic
Results have been announced from the Trenton Spelling Bee held on January 26.

Paytin Logan placed first in the fifth grade, and Emmaleigh Maloney came in second. Izabel Cook is the alternate.

Jeremiah Chumbley secured first place for the sixth grade, while Josie White took second. Piper West is the alternate.

In the seventh grade, Brittain Rupert received first place, with Ross Maloney finishing second. Austin Schlichting is the alternate.

Payton Hanes emerged as the first-place winner for the eighth grade, and Toa Tuiaki earned second place. Addison Todd is the alternate.

The first and second-place winners will compete in the Grundy County Spelling Bee at the Trenton R-9 Performing Arts Center on February 2 at 1 p.m. An alternate will participate if one of the top two cannot attend in their respective grade.

 

5th grade (l-R) Paytin Logan, Emmaleigh Maloney, Izabel Cook
5th grade (L-R) Paytin Logan, Emmaleigh Maloney, Izabel Cook

 

6th grade (l-r) Jeremiah Chumbley, Josie White, Piper West
6th grade (L-R) Jeremiah Chumbley, Josie White, Piper West

 

7th grade (l-r) Brittain Rupert, Ross Maloney, Austin Schlichting
7th grade (L-R) Brittain Rupert, Ross Maloney, Austin Schlichting

 

8th Grade (l-r) Payton Hanes, Toa Tuiaki, Addison Todd
8th Grade (L-R) Payton Hanes, Toa Tuiaki, Addison Todd
