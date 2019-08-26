Trenton small business receives National Growth Grant

The National Association for the Self-Employed , the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, announced today that Trenton, MO-based small business, Little Farm Organics has been awarded a $4,000 first quarter 2019 Growth Grant to help expand business operations. Last year, NASE awarded $48,000 in grants to small businesses across the country and expects to do so again this year.

Little Farm Organics LLC is located in Trenton, Missouri and is owned by NASE member Damien Little. Little Farm Organics has been transitioning from a conventional farm to an organic one since 2017 and plans to finish up that process this year. The Growth Grant will go towards the purchase of a grain truck.

“Trenton small business, Little Farm Organics, was chosen for this Growth Grant award because it demonstrated a well-defined plan for growth ranging from executing new marketing initiatives, purchasing new equipment or other creative ways to grow and expand,” said John Hearrell, NASE’s Vice President of Membership and Affiliate Programs. “America’s small business and self-employed community is the lifeblood of our economy, helping fuel growth along Main Street in small and large communities throughout the country.

“We are proud to invest $4,000 to help NASE member Damien Little and his small business expand and help grow the local economy,” concluded Hearrell.

For nearly 20 years, NASE’s focus has been on finding the most effective way to bolster success for small business and self-employed members in communities across the country. NASE has awarded nearly $1,000,000 since the program’s inception and continue to see a significant return on our investments in the growth of member-businesses helping to fuel their local economies.

NASE’sGrowth Grant program is intended for businesses planning to take the next step in their venture. It provides available capital for small businesses and sole proprietors to be able to hire and train additional employees, market their business in new and existing ways or invest in new equipment or software.

Applications are considered on a rolling basis throughout the year and winning small businesses will be awarded $4,000 grants monthly throughout 2019. Visit the Growth Grant page for more information.