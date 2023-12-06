Trenton School District winter concerts set for Dec 6

The Trenton R-9 School District is set to host its winter concerts, beginning Wednesday, December 6th. The series of musical events will showcase the talents of both high school and middle school students.

On Wednesday night, December 6th, at 7 p.m., the band concert will be held in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center. This concert will feature performances from both the high school and middle school bands, offering a blend of musical pieces.

Following this, the Trenton choir’s Vespers Service is scheduled for Sunday, December 10th, at 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. This service is a highly anticipated event in the school’s music calendar.

Finally, the winter choir concert will take place at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on Monday, December 11th, at 7 p.m. The concert will feature a variety of choral pieces, demonstrating the vocal skills of the school’s choir members.

These events are open to the public, and the community is encouraged to attend and support the young musicians of the Trenton R-9 School District.