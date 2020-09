The Trenton R-9 School District will hold virtual parent/teacher conferences in October.

The end of the first quarter and an early dismissal will be October 15th. Virtual conferences will be held that afternoon and evening. More information is to be released on the sign-up process from buildings and teachers.

The Trenton R-9 School District will not have school October 16th and 19th for a fall break. Activities will be played as scheduled that Friday and Monday.

